Trumbull on pace to set opioid death record
The number of deaths this year in Trumbull County caused by an accidental drug overdose could break a record set in 2016, statistics from the Trumbull County Coroner's Office indicate. Through the end of June, there have been 40 confirmed accidental drug overdose deaths, several of which can be traced directly to an opioid, the statistics show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Rodgers
|Jun 27
|Hahaha
|1
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May '17
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC