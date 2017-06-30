Trumbull on pace to set opioid death ...

Trumbull on pace to set opioid death record

The number of deaths this year in Trumbull County caused by an accidental drug overdose could break a record set in 2016, statistics from the Trumbull County Coroner's Office indicate. Through the end of June, there have been 40 confirmed accidental drug overdose deaths, several of which can be traced directly to an opioid, the statistics show.

