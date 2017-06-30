Packard Legacy Weekend wraps up
Tribune Chronicle photos / Renee Fox Bob Gray poses with his 1934 Nash Limo at the 28th annual Packard Legacy Weekend Cruise Through the Park Sunday in Packard Park in Warren. The weekend events drew car enthusiasts from all around to Warren.
