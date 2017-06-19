Youngstown police say suspected prost...

Youngstown police say suspected prostitute had severe sunburn

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A suspected prostitute taken to jail on Wednesday, also made a stop at the hospital for treatment of what officers say was a case of severe sunburn. Police say they spotted Heather Lynn Church attempting to flag down a vehicle on Hillman Street in an area known for prostitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ritter and steve charles May '17 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr '17 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC