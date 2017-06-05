Woman reported as 'missing' run over ...

Woman reported as 'missing' run over in Warren

22 hrs ago

A Warren woman is in jail, accused of purposely backing her car over another woman and crashing into a fire hydrant while her baby was in the back seat. As it turns out, the woman who was run over has been listed as a missing person since early May. Police arrested 19-year-old Bianca Nasidka on charges of felonious assault and child endangering Tuesday night after they found a 24-year-old woman on the ground and bleeding from the leg at the Park Plaza apartments on Parkman Road.

