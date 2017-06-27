Woman charged with murdering Warren 3-year-old
Lynette Talley was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday morning on charges of murder, felonious assault, one count of endangering children, and one count of child abuse. Authorities tell 21 News that the charges stem from the death of Amari Allen, whose parents had lost custody of him.
