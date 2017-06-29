Witness: Sleepy driver jumps curb, to...

Witness: Sleepy driver jumps curb, totals parked car

Yesterday

When a man working in Warren heard a loud noise and walked outside to see what happened, he found his parked car totaled in the Liberty Centre parking lot. A witness told 21 News the driver of a Saturn appeared to be nodding off at a red light on Belmont Avenue.

