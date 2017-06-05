Wed. 5:59 p.m.: Two shot, one stabbed in home invasion
Two people were shot and one person was stabbed in a home invasion today at 2052 W. Market St., according to Warren police. The victims, whose names are not yet available, were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for care.
