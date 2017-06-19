Warren Police: Bullet just misses sleeping woman

Early Thursday morning, a Warren woman reports that a bullet came through the window of her Colonial St. SE home and struck the headboard of the bed she was sleeping in, just missing her head by one foot. The day before, a similar situation was reported on Brier St. SE, a half mile from the home on Colonial St. Early Wednesday, a small dark vehicle pulled in front of victim's house and fired 3 shots into a home reportedly occupied by 4 people.

