Warren pair pleads not guilty to alleged heroin conspiracy

Two people from Warren have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that they took part in a conspiracy to mail heroin from California to the Warren area. Derrick Eggleston, 31, and Rachael Sherman, 38, along with Alexander and Zoany Zamudio of Victorville, California have been named in a seven count federal indictment charging them with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute heroin.

