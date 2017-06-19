Warren officials polish pitch for bonds
Updates on the upcoming building projects were a big topic of conversation among the Board of Education for Warren Local Schools at Thursday night's regular board meeting. Superintendent Kyle Newton explained that he and Treasurer Melcie Wells are currently practicing their presentation to investors for actually selling the bonds for the building project.
