Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

20 hrs ago

Forty-eight-year-old James Gardner was originally charged with two counts of aggravated murder and felonious assault, as well as charges of falsification and obstructing justice. In a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday, Gardner pleaded guilty to lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with a gun specification, obstruction of justice and falsification.

