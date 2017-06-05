Warren man accused of leading police on high speed chase

A warrant has been issued for a man who Warren police say led one of their officers on a motorcycle chase through the city at speeds 60 miles per hour above the posted speed limit. A 17-year-old girl tells police that Bennett, who she described as a former boyfriend, was waiting for her on his motorcycle Saturday night when a male friend dropped her off at her Kenilworth Ave. SE home.

