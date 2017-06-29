Warren home raided for suspected crystal meth sales
A drug task force investigation resulted in a raid on a Warren home Thursday. Task force members, SWAT and sheriff's deputies converged on a Forest Street N.W. home where they say a known drug dealer was suspected of selling crystal meth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Rodgers
|Jun 27
|Hahaha
|1
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May '17
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC