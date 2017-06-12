Victorville duo indicted for conspiracy to mail heroin to Ohio

Four people, including two Victorville residents, were recently indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to mail heroin from California to Warren, Ohio, officials said. Alexander Zamudio, 43, and Zoany Zamudio, 38, both of Victorville, were named in a seven-count indictment, along with Derrick Eggleston, 31, and Rachael Sherman, 38, both of Warren, according to David A. Sierleja, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, who is prosecuting the case.

