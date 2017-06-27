Victim's mother: No room for hatred after teen suspect's court appearance
The 18-year-old accused of murdering a Warren man appeared in court Tuesday morning for the first time since an indictment by the Trumbull County Grand Jury. Austin Taylor Burke was arraigned on charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated robbery, and a weapons specification.
