Trumbull County Coroner's office releases accidental overdose death records for 2017

15 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Trumbull County Coroner's office has released dozens of cases in the area where accidental overdoses have taken the lives of several of its residents in 2017. Several of the 40 victims were found with more than one drug in their system at the time of death, according to the report.

