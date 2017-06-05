Trumbull 9-1-1 Center encourages sign ups for special needs program
Trumbull 9-1-1 Center encourages sign ups for special needs prog - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio Families in Trumbull County are encouraged to put their loved ones with special needs in the most ideal situation possible in the event of an emergency. Sharing information with the program provides another tool for county dispatchers and first responders while saving lives.
