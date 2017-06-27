Suit alleges pollution violations by Warren and drilling waste treatment plant
An environmental watchdog group has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that the City of Warren and an oil and gas waste disposal facility in the city are responsible for violating standards for chemicals being allowed to flow into the Mahoning River. The Michigan based, Fresh Water Accountability Project filed a civil action in U.S. District Court in Youngstown Monday alleging that Warren's Water Pollution Control Department and Patriot Water Treatment are in violation of the federal Clean Water Act.
