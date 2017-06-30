Storm knocks out power to more than a...

Storm knocks out power to more than a thousand in the Valley

By 9:30 p.m. Friday night, 994 power outages were reported in Trumbull County. 978 of those outages are in Warren and are scheduled to be restored by midnight.

