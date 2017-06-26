Sherrod Brown kicks off day of health...

Sherrod Brown kicks off day of healthcare discussion in the Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Those in the Valley opposing the American Healthcare Act of 2017 will voice their opinions in Youngstown and Warren Monday. Senator Sherrod Brown will kick things off at 10:30 a.m. when he delivers his message opposing Senate's draft bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act before the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ritter and steve charles May '17 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr '17 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC