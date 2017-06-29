Shenango YDC one step closer to being...

Shenango YDC one step closer to being sold to Islamic school consultant

Shenango YDC one step closer to being sold to Islamic school con - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio The Youth Development Center in Shenango Township in Lawrence County is one step closer to being sold to the controversial Hira Educational Services of North America. According to its website, Hira Educational Services of North America is a consulting firm based in New Jersey that provides services to Islamic schools.

