Shenango YDC one step closer to being sold to Islamic school consultant
Shenango YDC one step closer to being sold to Islamic school con - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio The Youth Development Center in Shenango Township in Lawrence County is one step closer to being sold to the controversial Hira Educational Services of North America. According to its website, Hira Educational Services of North America is a consulting firm based in New Jersey that provides services to Islamic schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Rodgers
|Jun 27
|Hahaha
|1
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May '17
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC