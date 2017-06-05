Police say woman runs over another
A Warren woman faces felony charges after police said she drove over a woman she had been fighting with Tuesday evening at a Parkman Road apartment complex, according to a Warren police report. The woman, who suffered leg injuries in the accident, was reported missing last month by her Zanesville family, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May 20
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC