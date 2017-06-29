One person in custody after Warren home raided for suspected crystal meth
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Drug Task Force found marijuana and pills in the home, but anything else they find suspicious will be sent to labs for testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Rodgers
|Jun 27
|Hahaha
|1
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May '17
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC