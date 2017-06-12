On the record: Warren, Kinsman

On the record: Warren, Kinsman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

He said cuts are being made across the state to various school programs; a Heard from Chiaro about the poverty levels for each school building with Jefferson at 97 percent; Willard at 95; McGuffey at 89; Warren G. Harding High School at 83; and Lincoln at 73 with the district's overall rating at 86 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ritter and steve charles May 20 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr '17 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC