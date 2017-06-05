Man indicted on 3 robbery charges

Man indicted on 3 robbery charges

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Derek Markley, 34, 4705 N. Park Ave., is charged with three counts of robbery, court records show. He has been at the Trumbull County Jail on a $150,000 bond since his May 4 arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ritter and steve charles May 20 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr '17 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC