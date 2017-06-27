Grand jury indicts 34

Grand jury indicts 34

Tribune-Chronicle

Those scheduled to be arraigned 2 p.m. July 10 before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew D. Logan include: a Garell T. Williams, 24, Brooklyn Avenue, Youngstown, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and escape; a Heather M. Parker, 41, Maxwell Avenue NE, Warren, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; a Kevin M. Newell, 49, Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, improperly handling a firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability; a Jon W. Blosser, 40, Bayberry, Warren, four counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of receiving stolen property; a Ryan D. Owens, 26, Hazelwood Drive SE, Warren, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying a ... (more)

