Grand jury indicts 34
Those scheduled to be arraigned 2 p.m. July 10 before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew D. Logan include: a Garell T. Williams, 24, Brooklyn Avenue, Youngstown, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and escape; a Heather M. Parker, 41, Maxwell Avenue NE, Warren, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; a Kevin M. Newell, 49, Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, improperly handling a firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability; a Jon W. Blosser, 40, Bayberry, Warren, four counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of receiving stolen property; a Ryan D. Owens, 26, Hazelwood Drive SE, Warren, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Rodgers
|16 hr
|Hahaha
|1
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May '17
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC