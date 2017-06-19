Demolition project begins in Warren to fight city blight
For the first time in decades, Warren is able to use federal funding to tear down commercial blight in the city. "It's about a revitalization of an area that's in desperate need of it, but has tremendous investment and economic potential," said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.
