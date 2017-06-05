Concerns about Warren student's well ...

Concerns about Warren student's well being reported before his death

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Warren City School District shared concerns surrounding the well-being of a three-year-old preschool student before his death in early May. Superintendent Steve Chiaro says the district first reported its concerns regarding Amari Allen's well being as early as April by reaching out to multiple authorities. Allen was enrolled in the preschool program at Jefferson K-8 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ritter and steve charles May 20 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr '17 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC