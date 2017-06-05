Concerns about Warren student's well being reported before his death

The Warren City School District shared concerns surrounding the well-being of a three-year-old preschool student before his death in early May. Superintendent Steve Chiaro says the district first reported its concerns regarding Amari Allen's well being as early as April by reaching out to multiple authorities. Allen was enrolled in the preschool program at Jefferson K-8 this year.

