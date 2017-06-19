Chief Cornstalk tells often overlooked story
An American audience learned Wednesday about an often-overlooked part of American history thanks to Chief Cornstalk, performed by scholar Dan Cutler, at Ohio Chautauqua. The performance was made from the angle of about 1777 when Chief Cornstalk decided to turn himself in to American forces as a hostage in a bid to bring peace between the encroaching Europeans and the Shawnee nation.
