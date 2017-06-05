Bites and Bits of History set
STUDY OF JEWSa SIN YOUNGSTOWN'S HISTORY: The Mahoning Valley Historical Society's Bites and Bits of History program will be held noon Thursday at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Tom Welsh, local author and historian, will present "A History of Jewish Youngstown and the Steel Valley," which he said will trace the history of one of Ohio's oldest Jewish communities from its beginnings into the new millennium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May 20
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC