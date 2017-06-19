Bicycling for cancer awareness, funds
The First Presbyterian Church of Warren served as host for a group of bicyclists traveling across country to raise both awareness and funds for young adults battling cancer. The group of 25 riders who came through Warren represent 4K For Cancer, which helps the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.
