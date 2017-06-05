Applicants needed for county boards
One seat on the Trumbull County Planning Commission Board is open, as well as three seats on the Senior Services Advisory Council and two seats on the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent by June 23 to the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners, 160 High St. NW, Warren, OH 44481.
