Zanesville woman missing in Warren

The family of Elaine Shumate, 24, last heard from her Saturday and she left Zanesville May 3 to come to Warren for heroin addiction treatment, according to her mother, Tonya Alexander. Shumate is 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs 150 pounds, with a tattoo across her chest that reads Police said Alexander told them Shumate texted her Saturday and gave her mother two names to remember if something happened to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.