Zanesville woman missing in Warren

Zanesville woman missing in Warren

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

The family of Elaine Shumate, 24, last heard from her Saturday and she left Zanesville May 3 to come to Warren for heroin addiction treatment, according to her mother, Tonya Alexander. Shumate is 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs 150 pounds, with a tattoo across her chest that reads Police said Alexander told them Shumate texted her Saturday and gave her mother two names to remember if something happened to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr 30 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC