Zanesville woman missing in Warren
The family of Elaine Shumate, 24, last heard from her Saturday and she left Zanesville May 3 to come to Warren for heroin addiction treatment, according to her mother, Tonya Alexander. Shumate is 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs 150 pounds, with a tattoo across her chest that reads Police said Alexander told them Shumate texted her Saturday and gave her mother two names to remember if something happened to her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr 30
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC