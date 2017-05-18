Woman's house shot in Warren

Woman's house shot in Warren

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Kisha Jackson, 41, of Warren, was at her house at 2659 Dunstan Drive NW around 2:30 a.m. when she heard a sound in a nearby parking lot, causing her to look outside and see two black men inside her vehicle, the police report states. After Jackson yelled at them to leave, one man ran westbound while the other turned and fired a gun, which damaged an upstairs window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr 30 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,972 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC