Woman's house shot in Warren
Kisha Jackson, 41, of Warren, was at her house at 2659 Dunstan Drive NW around 2:30 a.m. when she heard a sound in a nearby parking lot, causing her to look outside and see two black men inside her vehicle, the police report states. After Jackson yelled at them to leave, one man ran westbound while the other turned and fired a gun, which damaged an upstairs window.
