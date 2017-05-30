Woman reports robbery at Warren inter...

Woman reports robbery at Warren intersection

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

For the second time this month, Warren Police are investigating a report that a woman was robbed while driving along a city street just blocks from Warren G. Harding High School. The 34-year-old Warren woman tells officers that her car had stopped at a stop sign at Vine Ave. NE and Washington St. NE just before 1 o'clock Wednesday afternoon when a man reached through the window, unlocked the car door and jumped in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ritter and steve charles May 20 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr '17 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC