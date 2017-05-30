Woman reports robbery at Warren intersection

For the second time this month, Warren Police are investigating a report that a woman was robbed while driving along a city street just blocks from Warren G. Harding High School. The 34-year-old Warren woman tells officers that her car had stopped at a stop sign at Vine Ave. NE and Washington St. NE just before 1 o'clock Wednesday afternoon when a man reached through the window, unlocked the car door and jumped in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.