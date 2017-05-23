Warren woman accused of running down ...

Warren woman accused of running down sister now facing prostitution charge

7 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Warren woman who was accused of ramming her car into her own sister has now been arrested in a prostitution sting conducted by Austintown Police. Brianna Reno, 23, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday on charges of soliciting prostitution, possession of criminal tools and a probation violation.

Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

