Warren teen accused of killing father...

Warren teen accused of killing father denied release from detention center

Sunday May 7 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A 15-year-old Warren girl accused of fatally shooting her father last year has been denied release to her family by a judge in Trumbull County. Bresha Meadows was just 14 when she was charged with shooting and killing her father in their Warren home July 28 while he was asleep.

