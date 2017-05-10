Warren teen accused of killing father denied release from detention center
A 15-year-old Warren girl accused of fatally shooting her father last year has been denied release to her family by a judge in Trumbull County. Bresha Meadows was just 14 when she was charged with shooting and killing her father in their Warren home July 28 while he was asleep.
