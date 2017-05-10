Warren says - yes'
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Warren Local school district residents Ashley Skinner, 35, left, and Natalie Kunze, 37, mark off voters and make calls trying to garner support for a bond issue before the polls closed Tuesday evening in the Warren Local Schools Board of Education meeting room After many failed attempts, the Warren Local school district bond issue and levy for school construction passed after 2,185 voters voted yes Tuesday while only 1,973 residents voted against it. In May 2010, February, May and November of 2011 and November of 2012, the 8.69-mill bond proposed at those elections did not pass.
