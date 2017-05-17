Warren man charged with sex crimes ag...

Warren man charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A grand jury in Trumbull County has found enough evidence to prosecute a Warren man who allegedly committed sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl. Shawn Currence, 29, was indicted Monday on five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr 30 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC