Warren driver dies in head-on crash in Bazetta

State troopers say 59-year-old Marye Urey of Warren died after the van she was driving was struck by a an oncoming Buick Regal that had crossed the center line into her lane of Johnson Plank Road at around 8 a.m. Urey and a passenger in the van, 25-year-old Melissa Urey of Warren, were both taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Mark Donaldson, 18, of Farmdale, who was driving the Buick, was taken to the hospital with injuries the patrol says are not life-threatening.

