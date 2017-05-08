Warren driver dies in head-on crash in Bazetta
State troopers say 59-year-old Marye Urey of Warren died after the van she was driving was struck by a an oncoming Buick Regal that had crossed the center line into her lane of Johnson Plank Road at around 8 a.m. Urey and a passenger in the van, 25-year-old Melissa Urey of Warren, were both taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Mark Donaldson, 18, of Farmdale, who was driving the Buick, was taken to the hospital with injuries the patrol says are not life-threatening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr 30
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr 13
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC