Warren bond issue passes; Marietta ta...

Warren bond issue passes; Marietta tax issue fails

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Marietta Times

According to final, unofficial results from the Washington County Board of Elections, the proposed income tax for Marietta failed Tuesday at the polls, while a bond issue for Warren Local Schools passed after multiple attempts. Renewal levies for Marietta City Schools, Wolf Creek Local Schools and for the Newport and Reno fire departments all passed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) Mon Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr 30 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr 13 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC