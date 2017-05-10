Warren bond issue passes; Marietta tax issue fails
According to final, unofficial results from the Washington County Board of Elections, the proposed income tax for Marietta failed Tuesday at the polls, while a bond issue for Warren Local Schools passed after multiple attempts. Renewal levies for Marietta City Schools, Wolf Creek Local Schools and for the Newport and Reno fire departments all passed.
