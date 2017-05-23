Warren astronaut honored with historical marker
One of Warren Ohio's native sons who literally reached great heights in his career is being recognized with the placement of an Ohio Historical Marker in his home town. A dedication and memorial was held Wednesday on the birthday Dr. Ronald Parise, who achieved acclaim as both an astronaut and scientist.
