Two-day sweep nets several arrests of Trumbull County sex offenders
The Trumbull County Sheriff's office will wrap up a two-day sweep of checks to ensure all 224 convicted sex offenders are in compliance with the law. Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says several arrests were made over the last two days and some will face charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May 20
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr 30
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC