Suspected Warren drug dealer called 'purveyor of death'

Federal and local drug agents seized suspected heroin, cocaine and more than $100,000 from a Warren man they say is a known drug dealer. Agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms raided a condo at the Candlelight Apartment complex on North Road SE Friday morning.

