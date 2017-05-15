Sales tax case nets guilty plea
The owner of two Warren businesses pleaded guilty Thursday to a 22-count amended indictment charging his business with failing to remit about $35,000 in state sales tax. Chris Efstahiadis, 61, 4331 Stonybrook Drive SE, Howland, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald J. Rice, with his attorney Gary R. Rich.
