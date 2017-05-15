Sales tax case nets guilty plea

The owner of two Warren businesses pleaded guilty Thursday to a 22-count amended indictment charging his business with failing to remit about $35,000 in state sales tax. Chris Efstahiadis, 61, 4331 Stonybrook Drive SE, Howland, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald J. Rice, with his attorney Gary R. Rich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.