Sales tax case nets guilty plea

Friday May 12

The owner of two Warren businesses pleaded guilty Thursday to a 22-count amended indictment charging his business with failing to remit about $35,000 in state sales tax. Chris Efstahiadis, 61, 4331 Stonybrook Drive SE, Howland, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald J. Rice, with his attorney Gary R. Rich.

Warren, OH

