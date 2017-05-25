Sales tax case gets guilty plea
The daughter of a Warren business owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to 26 felony counts for her role in failing to remit some $14,000 in state sales tax that was collected at the businesses from July 2014 to July 2016. Kitsa Efstahiadis, 38, 4331 Stonybrook Drive SE, Howland, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge W. Wyatt McKay with her attorney, Gary R. Rich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May 20
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr 30
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC