Sales tax case gets guilty plea

The daughter of a Warren business owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to 26 felony counts for her role in failing to remit some $14,000 in state sales tax that was collected at the businesses from July 2014 to July 2016. Kitsa Efstahiadis, 38, 4331 Stonybrook Drive SE, Howland, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge W. Wyatt McKay with her attorney, Gary R. Rich.

