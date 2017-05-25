Roger Ailes dead at 77, Fox News says

Roger Ailes dead at 77, Fox News says

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes , passed away this morning", his wife, Elizabeth, said in a statement . " Roger Ailes was a close friend of mine and I'm going to miss him".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ritter and steve charles May 20 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr '17 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC