Ohio girl, 14, charged with aggravated murder of abusive father has chance at a clean record

Teenager, Bresha Meadows, pleaded "true" - the functional equivalent of a guilty plea - to a charge of involuntary manslaughter, accepting the terms of a settlement deal that her lawyer said will allow her access to psychiatric treatment and the eventual possibility of a clean record. Last summer, an Ohio 14-year-old fatally shot her father after fleeing home several times to escape what she, her mother and her siblings described as an unending cycle of domestic abuse.

