Ohio girl, 14, charged with aggravated murder of abusive father has chance at a clean record

Teenager, Bresha Meadows, pleaded "true" - the functional equivalent of a guilty plea - to a charge of involuntary manslaughter, accepting the terms of a settlement deal that her lawyer said will allow her access to psychiatric treatment and the eventual possibility of a clean record. Last summer, an Ohio 14-year-old fatally shot her father after fleeing home several times to escape what she, her mother and her siblings described as an unending cycle of domestic abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.