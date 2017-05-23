Ohio girl, 14, charged with aggravated murder of abusive father has chance at a clean record
Teenager, Bresha Meadows, pleaded "true" - the functional equivalent of a guilty plea - to a charge of involuntary manslaughter, accepting the terms of a settlement deal that her lawyer said will allow her access to psychiatric treatment and the eventual possibility of a clean record. Last summer, an Ohio 14-year-old fatally shot her father after fleeing home several times to escape what she, her mother and her siblings described as an unending cycle of domestic abuse.
