Man gets 42 months
An Orwell man on Monday was sentenced to 42 months in prison on felony sex charges involving a Pennsylvania teen whom prosecutors said he took to a Parkman Road NW motel and sexually assaulted in September. Jeremy M. Warner, 40, of Fee Road, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter J. Kontos, who labeled Warner a Tier II sex offender, meaning when Warner is released from prison, he will have to register his address with the sheriff in his county of residence every six months for 25 years.
