How Roger Ailes Degraded the Tone of Public Life in America
What surprised me most about Gabriel Sherman's excellent 2014 biography of Roger Ailes -who died on Thursday, at seventy-seven-was how much of Ailes's upbringing was a gift of America's postwar social contract. He was born in 1940 and raised in Warren, Ohio, a town with a beautiful post office, adorned with W.P.A. murals, that was built by the New Deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|13 hr
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr 30
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC